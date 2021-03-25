FEC approves N82bn to revamp Fed. Secretariat, other projects | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
FEC approves N82bn to revamp Fed. Secretariat, other projects
The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved N82 billion for the completion of infrastructure projects in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
Rehabilitation of the Federal Secretariat, Abuja is also included in the project.
The Minister of the FCT, Malam Muhammed Bello, made the announcement while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja on Wednesday, March 24.
Bello said that about N8.1 billion of the amount was approved for the rehabilitation of the Federal Secretariat.
“I presented six memos and all have to do with infrastructure and infrastructure-related projects.
“The first one is for the revision of the contracts for the rehabilitation and expansion of the outer Southern Expressway to Ring Road I in the Federal Capital City.
“That contract was approved at a varied contract amount of N15, 125, 122, 967. It is expected that this contract would be completed within 24 months.
Read also: Oyo Gov, Makinde, under criticism over purchase of 20 bicycles for transportation within secretariat
“The second project, which was also approved, is for the revised estimated cost of the contract for the construction of a 15-kilometre left-hand service carriageway of the outer surface of the outer Southern Expressway stage II.
“The augmentation of this particular project is in the sum of N11, 476, 476, 424, 350.
“The third memo is for the rehabilitation of phase I of the Federal Secretariat, which involves electro-mechanical systems, water system as well as other general rehabilitation.
“This is a secretariat that was inaugurated in 1993, quite a long time ago so we are doing massive rehabilitation of that at a total sum of N8, 110, 665, 676.76 and the completion period is 24 months.”
The minister disclosed that the other projects include those for the total overhaul of a 1500 KVA generating plant for the Abuja Environmental Protection Board at a cost of N110 million.
Bello said that approval was also granted for an upward review of the contract sum for the extension of the inner Southern Expressway at N47.6 billion.
He said that N131.4 million of the N82 billion was meant for the review of consultancy provision for the Independence and Constitution Avenue Road project in the Abuja Central Business District.
