Politics
FEC approves N92.1bn for rehabilitation of Abuja Airport
In order to ensure continued revamp of infrastructure across the country, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday, March 23, approved N92.1 billion for the construction of a second runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.
This approval came in the aftermath of the inauguration of the new terminal building at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, by President Muhammadu Buhari.
The President also directed the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory to conclude the documentation of the approved 12,000 hectares of land to accommodate the runway and other developmental projects.
READ ALSO: Protesters block Abuja Airport road
Addressing State House correspondents on the outcome of the Council’s meeting, presided over by President Buhari, on Wednesday in Abuja, the Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, said the administration would use same pattern it had used to raise funding for all of its other projects across sectors to achieve the new task.
According to him, the entire sum would be spread over a number of works to be carried out at the airport, over a period of twelve months.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...