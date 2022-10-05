Politics
FEC meets, ratifies 2023 budget in preparation for Buhari’s presentation before NASS
The 2023 budget proposal has received approval from the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for presentation to the National Assembly.
Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, verified this when he addressed State House correspondents following the Council’s meeting on Wednesday.
President Muhammadu Buhari presided over the meeting in the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.
The president will present the budget proposal at a joint meeting of the National Assembly on Friday, according to the presidential adviser.
He said: “It was virtually a one item Federal Executive Council meeting in which the budget proposals for 2023 was presented and discussed at length.
“That budget proposal would be taken to the National Assembly on Friday morning by the President.’’
Read also:Buhari meets Reps on ASUU strike, promises to look into recommendations
Adesina, however, declined to give details of the Council’s decision, “as a mark of respect for the National Assembly.
“It will not be proper to begin to discuss the content of what will be officially presented on Friday.
“We want to give the National Assembly the honour of receiving it first then there will be a breakdown on a later date by the Minister of Finance.’’
The budget worth N19.76 trillion will be presented by the President by 10am at the temporary chamber of House of Representatives, as confirmed by Senate President Ahmad Lawan during plenary session on Tuesday.
