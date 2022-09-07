FEC moves to legalize school feeding, NPower, others

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved an executive bill to legalize and institutionalize the National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP) of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The executive bill was passed on Wednesday, at the FEC meeting chaired by President Buhari.

The N-SIP, which was initiated by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, is divided into four major programmes namely: National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) Job creation and Youth Employment (N-Power).

The N-SIP was recently transfered from the VP’s office to the newly created humanitarian affairs ministry.

The programmes were aimed at ‘tackling poverty and hunger‘ and lifting millions of Nigerians out of poverty.

With the approval of the FEC, the Executive will have to send a bill to the National Assembly which has the power to make such laws.

By Oluwatobi Odeyinka

