Federal govt directs students who fled Ukraine to complete form for placement in Nigerian universities 

The Federal Government has directed Nigerian students, who fled war-torn Ukraine, to complete an online form on the website of the Federal Ministry of Education, so as to facilitate their placement in Nigerian universities to continue their education.

This was contained in a statement published Monday on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and signed by the spokesperson for the Ministry, Francisca Omaluyi.

The ministry directed interested students to visit the Ministry’s website and complete the “Nigerian Student in Ukraine (NSU) registration form with the required information on or before 15th July, 2022.”

The statement read: “The Federal Government of Nigeria wishes to inform Nigerian students who returned from Ukraine following the conflict in that country, that efforts are being made to facilitate their placement into various Nigerian tertiary institutions, to enable them continue their studies.