Federal High Court begins annual vacation July 26
The Federal High Court will begin its 2021 annual vacation on July 26.
The court’s Chief Judge, Justice John Tsoho, disclosed this in a circular on Monday.
He said the vacation would end on September 17.
Justice Tsoho said: “Pursuant to the provisions of Order 46, Rule 4 (d) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules 2019, the Federal High Court will proceed on its annual vacation for the year 2021 from July 26 to September 17.”
The chief judge said the vacation was to enable judges the opportunity to rest and to prepare for the challenges of the new legal year.
According to him, only the core judicial divisions will remain functional throughout the vacation.
He added: “The litigating public will be at liberty to approach only the under-listed functional courts located nearest to them: Abuja, Lagos and Port Harcourt.
“It is essential to stress that during the vacation, only cases of extreme urgency will be attended to.”
Justice Tsoho also named the vacation judges for the three divisions.
“These are – Justice Ahmed Mohammed and Justice Obiora Egwuatu for Abuja.
“Lagos: Justice Tijjani Ringim and Justice I.N Oweibo.
“Port Harcourt: Justice S.D Pam and Justice A.T Mohammed,” he stated.
