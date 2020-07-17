Federal High Court CJ, family, others self-isolate after aide tests positive for covid-19

The Chief Judge (CJ) of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Justice John Tsoho and his immediate family members have gone on self isolation over Covid-19 scare.

The CJ also ordered some key staff in his office and close aides to embark on self-isolation.

They are to remain in isolation until their Covid-19 test results are released, a statement on Friday by the court’s acting Information Officer, Catherine Oby Nwandu said.

The CJ ordered for the screening of his immediate family members and others following a confirmed case of Covid-19 among his official aides.

“The Honorable, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, Hon. Justice John T. Tsoho has gone on self isolation and ordered some key staff in his office to do same, pending the results of screening tests done for the Chief Judge, members of his immediate family and close aides, following a confirmed case of Covid-19 among his official aides.

“The Federal High Court recognizes that health and safety are paramount in the sphere of justice delivery.

“The court is thus following medical protocols and all precautionary measures for the Covid–19 prescribed by global and national health authorities.

“His lordship has further encouraged strict compliance with the precautionary medical protocols issued by national and international health authorities to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“He urged the staff of the court to go about their lawful duties, while ensuring that they are well protected.

“The Chief Judge is deeply moved by the prayers and well wishes of colleagues, staff, extended family and friends and appreciates them for keeping faith at this moment,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the court has instructed the fumigation of all offices in the court building in Abuja.

The instruction was contained in a circular on Friday by the Deputy Director, Administration, Mrs Maimunat B. Folarin‎.

“I am directed to inform you that the Chief Registrar has requested the fumigation of all the offices, including court halls, judges’ chambers, Chief Registrar’s office, Accounts, Stores, Admin, library, litigation offices at the headquarters on Saturday 18th July 2020, commencing from 10am prompt.

“It would be highly appreciated if you will detail one of your staff to supervise the opening and locking up of your office(s)‎ on the aforesaid date,” Mrs Folarin‎ said.

