Federal lawmaker, Maren, raises alarm over killings by suspected herdsmen in Plateau

A member of the House of Representatives, Solomon Maren, on Thursday raised alarm over recent killings by suspected herdsmen in Plateau State.

Maren, who addressed at a press conference held at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja, said the criminal elements have killed hundreds of innocent people, and destroyed their properties.

He described the killings as a crime against humanity and appealed to the Federal Government to send relief materials to the victims.

The lawmaker, who is representing Mangu/Bokkos Federal Constituency in the lower legislative chamber, noted that over 300,000 hectares of crop farmlands have been destroyed by the herdsmen in the state,

He, however, urged the security agencies to step up their operations and protect the people.

Maren said: “Am deeply pained and grieved by the recent spate of wanton killings and destruction of properties by suspected herders (Fulani militia) in my Constituency, this ugly and barbaric killing of innocent, peace-loving and law-abiding citizens is unfortunate, condemnable, censure and of grave concern.

“I reprobate such a dastard, wicked and ungodly act in its entirety. We want the world to know that on the 14th day of November 2022 an innocent and law-abiding citizen in the gold village of Butura land was attacked, maimed, and killed while returning from the farm for just no reason.

“Also, on the 15th November 2022, a group of militia suspected to be herders, fully armed with sophisticated weapons and ammunitions launched an attack on Maikatako village also in Butura ward of Bokkos Local Government Area where they killed and burnt to ashes more than 11 people, injured many and destroyed properties worth millions of naira as well as left hundreds of people homeless and displaced.

“Just yesterday, the 16th of November, 2022 another gruesome attack was meted on some villages namely; folloh and mai Jankaiall in Butura ward, where many other people lost their lives, houses, and properties worth

millions of naira were equally burnt down by the attackers.”

