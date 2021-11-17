Federal lawmaker raises alarm over Cameroonian militias’ invasion of Taraba community

The Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Bwacha, has alerted the authorities over the alleged invasion of the Manga community in the Takum Local Government Area of Taraba by separatists from Southern Cameroon.

Bwacha made this call when he raised a Point of Order during plenary on Wednesday.

The separatists had on Wednesday killed 11 people in the community.

The lawmaker, who represented Taraba South in the National Assembly, said the invaders killed the head of the community and other residents.

He, therefore, called on the military to immediately swing into action to prevent the eventual occupation of the community by the separatists.

READ ALSO: Suspected Cameroonian militias reportedly kill 11 in Taraba community

Bwacha said: “I rise this morning to draw the attention of our country men and particularly, our security agencies to this unfortunate incident which undermines our integrity and sovereignty as a nation.

“Takum LGA houses the 23 Battalion of the Nigerian Army, and so Mr. President, it is my humble submission that the army should rise to the challenge and curb this wanton territorial expansion.

“Their motive is yet unknown.

“As I speak, a number of individuals have gone missing and their whereabouts yet unknown. The village has been razed down.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now