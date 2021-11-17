News
Federal lawmaker raises alarm over Cameroonian militias’ invasion of Taraba community
The Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Bwacha, has alerted the authorities over the alleged invasion of the Manga community in the Takum Local Government Area of Taraba by separatists from Southern Cameroon.
Bwacha made this call when he raised a Point of Order during plenary on Wednesday.
The separatists had on Wednesday killed 11 people in the community.
The lawmaker, who represented Taraba South in the National Assembly, said the invaders killed the head of the community and other residents.
He, therefore, called on the military to immediately swing into action to prevent the eventual occupation of the community by the separatists.
Bwacha said: “I rise this morning to draw the attention of our country men and particularly, our security agencies to this unfortunate incident which undermines our integrity and sovereignty as a nation.
“Takum LGA houses the 23 Battalion of the Nigerian Army, and so Mr. President, it is my humble submission that the army should rise to the challenge and curb this wanton territorial expansion.
“Their motive is yet unknown.
“As I speak, a number of individuals have gone missing and their whereabouts yet unknown. The village has been razed down.”
