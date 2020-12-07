Federal lawmaker’s call for Buhari’s impeachment constitutional – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday expressed its support for the call by a member of the House of Representatives, Kingsley Chinda, for President Muhammadu Buhari’s impeachment.

The PDP in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, insisted that the lawmaker’s call for Nigerians to direct their representatives in the lower legislative chamber to commence impeachment proceedings against the president was constitutional and democratic.

According to the party, the call for Buhari’s impeachment was a direct reflection of the mood of Nigerians “given the president’s failure in governance.

The statement read: “As a party, the PDP had always called on our federal legislators in the House of Representatives and the Senate, irrespective of political affiliations, to stand on the side of the people by deploying the legislative instruments provided in the 1999 Constitution (as amended) to rescue the ship of state.

“The Buhari administration had already accepted failure as reflected in the declaration by one of its officials that the nation is now at the mercy of bandits and terrorists, a development that signals that it has outlived its usefulness.”

Chinda had on Sunday called for Buhari’s impeachment over growing insecurity in the country.

However, in a statement issued later on Sunday by its spokesman, Benjamin Kalu, the House described the lawmaker’s call for Buhari’s impeachment as a mere “opinion of a single member of the opposition party in the green chamber.”

