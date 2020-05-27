Federal lawmakers resume Thursday to consider 2020 reviewed budget

The National Assembly has fixed Thursday May 28 as the new date for their resumption of plenary as against the former date of June 2nd, to enable them consider the 2020 reviewed national budget.

The lawmakers had embarked on a Sallah break on May 20, fixing June 2nd as resumption date, but according to the NASS, they are resuming earlier to consider President Muhammadu Buhari’s Appropriation (Amendment) Bill 2020.

The Clerk to the National Assembly (CNA), Mohammed Sani-Omolori, in a statement in Abuja, said that all Senators and members of the House of Representatives are expected to resume.

Omolori said: “This is to inform all Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members that resumption of Plenary Session earlier scheduled for Tuesday 2nd June 2020, has been rescheduled for Thursday, 28 May 2020, to enable Members to consider the Appropriation (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

“All Distinguished Senators and Honourable Members are expected to resume in Plenary by 10.00 on Thursday, 28th May 2020.”

The President of the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, before adjourning plenary on Tuesday, had said that the Senate was prepared to cut short its break to consider any urgent communication from Mr. President, especially the revised 2020 budget.

