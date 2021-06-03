 Federer joins Djokovic in French Open third round | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Sports

Federer joins Djokovic in French Open third round

Published

2 hours ago

on

Roger Federer has advanced to the third round of the French Open after beating Croatia’s Marin Cilic on Thursday evening.

The Swiss eighth seed regained his composure during a heated battle to win 6-2 2-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 win on the Paris clay.

Federer is playing his first Grand Slam tournament in 16 months after a knee injury, and is seeking a 21st major title.

Earlier in the day, top seed, Novak Djokovic produced a focused performance to also advance to the the third round.

Read Also: Organizers tag as ‘unfortunate’ Naomi Osaka’s withdrawal from French Open

The 34-year-old Serb won 6-3 6-2 6-4 against Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas, and will face Lithuania’s Ricardas Berankis in the last 32.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion is aiming for a second title in Paris to follow up his sole win in 2016.

Meanwhile, defending champion Rafael Nadal will be playing his second-round match later Thursday.

The Spaniard, who has won a record 13 titles at Roland Garros, will be taking on France’s Richard Gasquet for the right to face British number two Cameron Norrie in the next stage.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations4 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...