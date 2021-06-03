Federer joins Djokovic in French Open third round | Ripples Nigeria

Roger Federer has advanced to the third round of the French Open after beating Croatia’s Marin Cilic on Thursday evening.

The Swiss eighth seed regained his composure during a heated battle to win 6-2 2-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 win on the Paris clay.

Federer is playing his first Grand Slam tournament in 16 months after a knee injury, and is seeking a 21st major title.

Earlier in the day, top seed, Novak Djokovic produced a focused performance to also advance to the the third round.

The 34-year-old Serb won 6-3 6-2 6-4 against Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas, and will face Lithuania’s Ricardas Berankis in the last 32.

The 18-time Grand Slam champion is aiming for a second title in Paris to follow up his sole win in 2016.

Meanwhile, defending champion Rafael Nadal will be playing his second-round match later Thursday.

The Spaniard, who has won a record 13 titles at Roland Garros, will be taking on France’s Richard Gasquet for the right to face British number two Cameron Norrie in the next stage.

