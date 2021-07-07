Federer knocked out by Hurkacz in Wimbledon quarter-finals

Roger Federer was stunned on Wednesday at Wimbledon as he was knocked out in the quarterfinals by Hubert Hurkacz.

The Swiss’ bid for a ninth Wimbledon title became over after he lost 6-3 7-6 (7-4) 6-0 to the 14th seeded Pole, who reached his first Grand Slam semi-final.

Federer, at 39 years and 337 days, had been bidding to become the oldest man to reach the Wimbledon semi-finals in the Open era.

But it is yet to be known whether or not the 20-time Grand Slam winner would continue playing, as he had said he “does not know” if he would play at Wimbledon again.

Read Also: Wimbledon: Djokovic now two wins from record-equaling 20th Grand Slam title

“It’s super special for me,” said Hurkacz.

“Playing here and the special things [Federer] has done here, it’s a dream come true.”

Hurkacz, who was six when Federer won his first title at SW19, becomes only the second Polish man to reach the semi-finals at a Grand Slam.

He will now play seventh seed Italian Matteo Berrettini, who defeated Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3 5-7 7-5 6-3, for a place in Sunday’s final.

Join the conversation

Opinions