Federer withdraws from French Open despite reaching fourth round | Ripples Nigeria

Roger Federer has withdrawn from the ongoing French Open in Paris despite reaching the fourth round of the tournament.

The Swiss professional, who was looking to seal his 21st Grand Slam singles title, cited health reasons for his decision.

Federer took the decision the day after a gruelling third-round battle against Dominik Koepfer, which he won 7-6 (7-5) 6-7 (3-7) 7-6 (7-4) 7-5.

“After two knee surgeries and over a year of rehabilitation it’s important that I listen to my body and make sure I don’t push myself too quickly on my road to recovery,” said Federer in a statement by the tournament organizers.

Read Also: Federer joins Djokovic in French Open third round

The 39-year-old had been due to face Italian ninth seed Matteo Berrettini on Monday.

“After discussions with my team, I’ve decided I will need to pull out of Roland-Garros today,” Federer added

“I am thrilled to have gotten three matches under my belt. There is no greater feeling than being back on court.”

Federer, who won the French Open in 2009, had two knee surgeries last year and had played only three matches in 16 months before arriving in Paris.

He becomes the second player to withdraw from the French Open this season after Naomi Osaka also pulled out citing her mental health.

Join the conversation

Opinions