Fee hike: MAPOLY shut down over students’ protest

The management of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta, has suspended academic activities in the institution for one week over students’ unrest.

The MAPOLY students on Monday staged a protest over the increase in tuition fees by the school management.

The polytechnic management last month raised the fresh students’ acceptance fees from N35,000 to N50,500.

The polytechnic’s Registrar, Olubunmi Elewodalu, announced the closure of the institution in a statement on Monday evening.

The registrar said: “The temporary suspension of academic activities is a result of the need to address the prevailing circumstances in the polytechnic

“The suspension of the academic activities will be effective from Monday 9th Friday, October 13th, 2023. During this period all students are directed to stay away from the campus until otherwise directed.”

