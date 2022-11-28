Fela’s family distances self from APC 2023 campaign

The family of the late Afrobeat maestro, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of using the artiste’s song “Eko Ile” for a political campaign ahead of the 2023 general elections without approval.

In a disclaimer signed by Fela’s first Son, Femi Kuti, the family warned against the use of any of Fela’s songs by any political party for campaign.

The post read: “Disclaimer and notice of use without consent. We the administrators of the estate of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti issue this disclaimer. We wish to state here for clarity, that the permission of the estate was not sought for the use of Fela’s music, Eko Ile, in the All Progressive Congress social media campaign currently making the rounds.

“We do not involve Fela’s music in any political campaign at home or abroad and choose to remain neutral. While we wish all candidates the best we demand that the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria are abided by and intellectual property rights are duly respected.”

