FEMA dismisses reports of looting at Abuja Cash ‘N’ Carry supermarket

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on Sunday night dismissed reports of looting at Next Cash ‘N’ Carry Supermarket in Abuja.

There were reports on social media about looting at the supermarket which was razed by fire earlier on Sunday.

The Director-General of FEMA, Alhaji Abbas Idriss, made the clarification in a statement in Abuja.

He said: “Immediately the agency got to the scene of the incident, security operatives cordoned the area and fire fighting began.

“There was no looting whatsoever as being speculated by some people on the social media.

“What we saw on social media was the staff of Next Cash ‘N’ Carry trying to salvage goods using trolleys. Nothing was taken out of the premises by looters.”

He commended all emergency responders, security agencies, and the media for their prompt response to the fire incident.

Idriss added: “Immediately FEMA received the distress call on the fire incident, it activated all responders, including the Federal Fire Service, FCT Fire Service, and FCT police command.

“Others are the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the armed forces, Julius Berger, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), and other private corporate entities.

“The rescue effort was well coordinated, leading to the containment of the fire. No life was lost to the incident and neither was anyone injured.”

