Female Tanzanian MP humiliated, thrown out of parliament for wearing trousers | Ripples Nigeria

International
Female Tanzanian MP humiliated, thrown out of parliament for wearing trousers
A female member of the Tanzanian Parliament, Condester Sichwale, was on Tuesday, humiliated and thrown out of the parliament by the Speaker of the House, for wearing trousers.
Sichwale who represents Momba District, had arrived at the parliament wearing a yellow peplum blouse and black trousers but one of her male colleagues, Hussein Amar, complained about how she was dressed.
“Parliament is a mirror of society and Tanzania, and some of our sisters are wearing strange clothes and are legislators. What are they showing to the society?” Amar, representing Nyang’wale was said to have complained.
The Speaker, Job Ndugai was said to have asked Amar who he was referring to and Amar pointed in Sichwale’s direction.
READ ALSO: Tanzanian president thanks Chinese official for not wearing face mask during visit
Ndugai, after berating Sichwale for some minutes, ordered her to leave and change into a more decent clothe before she would be allowed back in parliament.
She was ushered out of the sitting by security details but later returned after she had changed into a skirt suit.
By Isaac Dachen
https://www.tuko.co.ke/414027-tanzanian-mp-thrown-out-parliament-wearing-tight-trousers-after-male-colleagues-protest.html
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...