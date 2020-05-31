Female Undergraduate raped, killed inside church

A 22 year-old female undergraduate, Vera Uwaila Omozuwa, from the University of Benin has been brutally murdered by unknown attackers in her church around the Ikopba hill area of Benin City.

According to her friends, the 100 level Microbiology student had gone to read as usual at the church, Redeemed Christian Church of God, Ovbe Road branch, in preparation for school lessons after the easing of the lockdown when she was reportedly raped and smashed on the head with a fire extinguisher and left for dead.

Vera was reportedly rushed to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) where she battled for her life before she died on Saturday May 30th from deep cuts and excess blood loss.

Sources have described the deceased as easy going with Nigerians taking to Twitter to demand justice for Vera with the hashtag #JusticeForUwa.

Meanwhile, calls placed to the Edo State Police Spokesperson, Chidi Nwabuzor have reportedly received no response at the time of this report.

