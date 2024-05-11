Femi Adebayo, RMD, Iya Rainbow take home awards at 2024 AMVCA

Nollywood star, Femi Adebayo, on Saturday won the Best Indigenous Language Film award at this year’s Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) held in Lagos.

The AMVCA Industry Merit Award is put together by MultiChoice to recognize the contributions of individuals to the development of African cinema.

The film edged out four other works to take home the award at the ceremony held at the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event was attended by leaders in the entertainment industry and the corporate world.

Other movies nominated for the award are Ijogbon produced by Kunle Afolayan, Mami Wata by CJ Fiery Obasi, Odunlade Adekola’s Orisa and Nana Akoto put together by Ghanaian actor, Kwabena Gyansah.

Industry legends, Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD) and Idowu Philips aka Iya Rainbow also went home with Merit Awards at the event.

