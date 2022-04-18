Femi Adesina accuses Buhari critics of using ‘their mouths to divide’ Nigeria

Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has slammed those he referred to as armchair critics of the President who “use their mouths to divide the country.”

Adesina who also absolved Buhari from blame following escalating cases of insecurity and hardship in the country, said the President has done more to unite Nigeria than any other leader in the history of the nation.

Read also: Northern elders’ demand for Buhari’s resignation derived from partisan interests – Femi Adesina

Though the presidential aide did not address his comments to any particular individual, but coming after Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah in his Easter message on Sunday criticised Buhari for dividing the country with his leadership style, Adesina took to his Twitter handle on Monday to say those who criticise Buhari are the same ones dividing the country with their comments.

In the post, the presidential spokesman said it was surprising that those who were guilty of creating “division with mouths in Nigeria are the ones accusing the President of the same crime they committed.”

“Those who divided Nigeria with their mouths, with evil, unguarded speaking, are the ones now accusing President Buhari. How sad! Their wicked intentions shall not come to pass,” Adesina wrote.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now