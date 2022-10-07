Femi Adesina says ‘good’ Nigerians will miss Buhari when he leaves office

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, says ‘good Nigerians’ would miss the President when he leaves office in May next year.

Adesina who made this assertion on his regular Facebook column, ‘From the Inside’, said despite the distractions the President has faced from different quarters since he came into office, he has done his best in repositioning the country and would be missed for his efforts.

In the article he posted on Friday entitled ‘Buhari’s Footprints On Waterways’, Adesina said Buhari was a “quiet performer. We will surely do. But we are delighted that he has done his best for Nigeria, despite distractions from all fronts.”

He said the achievements recorded by Buhari since 2015 would not be forgotten in a hurry.

“You can see infrastructural projects in bold relief. Roads, you see, same for bridges, airports, rail network, and others. But when you sail on waterways, you may not know that quiet background work has been done to make your voyage safe.

“Accomplishments between 2015 and now constitute a very long list.

Read also:Femi Adesina cautions Nigerians on hate speech after visit to Rwanda’s genocide site

“Some people work with all body movement and pyrotechnics, some others work quietly, unobtrusively. President Buhari is of the latter mould.

“Without fanfare, devoid of noise, he built the Second River Niger Bridge. The Loko-Oweto Bridge. Bodo-Bonny bridges and road. Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

“Rail networks. Airports. He utilized and made our inland waterways more effective and efficient. Plus many more. Won’t good people miss him when he breasts the tape? This quiet performer. We will sure do. But we are delighted that he has done his best for Nigeria, despite distractions from all fronts,” Adesina wrote.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now