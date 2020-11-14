Femi Adesina should talk less so Nigerians can forget the horrors of this regime –Sule Lamido

Former Governor of Jigawa State, Alhaji Sule Lamido, has cautioned the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, to talk less on issues so that Nigerians can forget the horrors they are experiencing during this regime.

Lamido was reacting to Adesina’s comments that the #EndSARS protests would have taken a different dimension if Buhari did not behave and act like a true father.

Taking to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter, on Friday, November 13, Lamido blasted Adesina severally, saying he was causing more harm than good with the way he was talking, while making Nigerians to habour hatred for Buhari, believing that whatever Adesina says emanates from the President.

“I am beginning to believe that your utterances are designed to cause more disaffection for Buhari,” Lamido tweeted.

In another tweet, he wrote:

“The less you talk, the more Nigerians will forget the horrors of this regime!”

In a piece he titled ‘We Have Not Many Fathers’, on Friday, Adesina had pointed out that Nigeria would have been burnt down by hoodlums parading as #EndSARS protesters if Buhari had not shown restraint typical of a father.

“We would have been talking of something else in the country,” Adesina had written, a comment that made Nigerians to drag him on social media.

