Business
Femi Otedola’s brothers acquire stake in Geregu Power
The relatives of Femi Otedola, the majority shareholder of Geregu Power Plc, have acquired millions of shares in the electricity company.
Paul Olurotimi Otedola and Ayokunle Michael Otedola acquired 7.7 million shares of Geregu Power on February 2 and 7, 2023.
According to a corporate document sent to the investing public on Thursday, and obtained by Ripples Nigeria, it was gathered that Paul acquired 3.7 million shares, worth N789.76. Each share cost Paul N213.45 kobo.
The shares acquired on February 2 and 7 are worth N1.66 billion, the corporate document signed by Geregu’s secretary, Akinleye Olagbende, disclosed.
Read also:Otedola’s Geregu budgets N40bn to acquire BPE’s power plant, faces obstacle from reps, 15 firms
Also, Ayokunle bought four million shares on February 2, at a worth of N876 million, as each share cost N219, Ripples Nigeria gathered.
Prior to Paul and Ayokunle’s share acquisition, their relatives, Femi Otedola and Olawunmi Otedola also owned shares in the company.
Olawunmi holds 2,490 direct and indirect shares in Geregu, which is currently worth N510,450 based on the last equity price of Geregu’s share on Wednesday.
Otedola holds 1,245 direct shares and 2.38 billion indirect shares through his investment vehicle, Amperion Power Distribution Limited.
His total investment in Geregu Power is valued at N489.72 billion. Otedola controls 95.56 per cent of Geregu.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...