Ferdinand regrets writing off Ighalo following Man Utd move in January

Rio Ferdinand has expressed his regrets for underrating Nigerian forward, Odion Ighalo following the latter’s loan move to Manchester United in January.

The former United star joined a section of fans of the Red Devil to criticize the club for making such a move at a time that a ‘real’ striker was needed in the absence of injured Marcus Rashford.

30-year-old Ighalo completed a six-month loan move to his dream club from Shanghai Shenhua on deadline day, and has surpassed expectations.

The Nigeria striker bagged a brace on Thursday for United in their FA Cup fifth round 3-0 win against Derby County, making it three goals in two starts since joining the Old Trafford club.

“People and myself included were probably thinking Odion Ighalo, where does he fit into all of this?” said Ferdinand.

“If you have an opportunity to sign a player at the beginning of the January window, he is not the guy you are going to sign but what he does bring is a point.

“A point where they can focus and play into him from the midfield. He offers the platform to run off. Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial want the ball in behind and not to bring people in.

“When the ball gets played into him, if Rashford or Martial were there they wouldn’t have made themselves available like that.

“To be there first is great considering the pressure he is under. He’s in the centre of goal and he’s a physical presence. That’s what he adds to this team,” he added under a footage of Ighalo’s goal.

Ighalo is likely to make his first start in the Premier League when they face their city rivals, Manchester City at Old Trafford this weekend.

