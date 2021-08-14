Sports
Fernandes bags hat-trick as Man Utd begin EPL campaign with big win over Leeds
Bruno Fernandes scored a hat-trick for Manchester United in their Premier League season opener on Saturday as they defeated Leeds United 5-1.
The game, which held at a fully packed Old Trafford, also saw Paul Pogba get four assists as the Red Devils thrashed their visitors.
Fernandes opened the scoring on the half-hour mark, but Luke Ayling’s thunderous strike drew Leeds level early in the second half.
Mason Greenwood restored the hosts’ lead with a crisp finish less than two minutes later, before Fernandes scored two more goals to cement the lead.
Fred added United’s fourth goal in 14 minutes from Pogba’s cross.
For Fernandes, it was his first hat-trick since he moved to United in January 2020 and only the second by a Red Devils player since Robin van Persie’s effort against Aston Villa in 2013.
