Festus Keyamo claims ‘frustration’ inspired Eedris Abdul Kareem song, 'Jaga Jaga reloaded' | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Festus Keyamo claims ‘frustration’ inspired Eedris Abdul Kareem song, ‘Jaga Jaga reloaded’
Festus Keyamo, the Minister of State for Labout and Employment has called out Nigerian rapper, Eedris Abdul Kareem for dissing him in his recently released song, ‘Jaga Jaga Reloaded’ because he refused to aid him financially in 2018.
Keyamo in a Twitter post, stated that it has been an honour to serve under the Muhammadu Buhari-led government.
Abdulkareem, in his new song, ‘jagajaga reloaded’ had disparaged Keyamo, singing “where Festus Keyamo sef? He don dey chop with cabal o.”
Keyamo took to his Twitter handle and released different private conversations he had with Abdulkareem and how he allegedly begged for money.
He described the singer’s action as cheap blackmail after the latter didn’t succeed in extorting him and other top government functionaries.
According to Keyamo:
“Eedris Abdulkareem just released a song, ‘jagajaga reloaded’, where he waxed the following lyrics, “where Festus Keyamo sef? He don dey chop with cabal o”.
“I laughed out so loud and even danced to the rhythm too. But there’s a small story behind this poor attempt at blackmail.
“In 2018, when I was named the Director of Strategic Communications for the Buhari Campaign Organisation Eedris waxed a song in support of Buhari & wanted to join us, albeit for a fee. He then made desperate efforts to see me through text messages from his phone no. 07019691772.
Read also: Buhari’s govt on life support system -Eedris Abdulkareem
“When I finally met with him, I listened to the songs but told him I had no budget for such or any for that matter.
“I explained that my job was voluntary. It was the same thing I told so many other so-called activists-by-day-and-hustlers-at-night who secretly approached me,” he said.
Keyamo said Abdulkareem then switched to the fact that he wanted a loan to pay for his hotel bills to the tune of N1.3m & to cater for his ‘sick mum,’ saying “that was already running into more than N3m. However, one govt functionary called me to say he told him another story that his child was sick.
“He begged me to introduce him to Malami (AGF), Amaechi & the SGF and to paint a good ‘PR’ for him. He pledged that he was with us in the campaign with his whole ‘body and soul’. But at this point, I knew he was a desperate hustler who could embarrass me, so I ghosted him”
Keyamo added:
“Shortly after this episode when he could not penetrate the system to get the money he so desperately wanted, he then endorsed Atiku and called Buhari a ‘fraudster’. But we decided to ignore his weak voice of opposition.
“After our victory, he went berserk and joined every protest against the same Buhari whom he wanted to serve with his whole ‘body and soul’, but needed money to do so. He has been mentioning my name specifically at occasions as if I am the cause of all his troubles in life”
“His reference to me as ‘chopping’ reminds me of the gaffe of then Minister Sunday Afolabi who infamously said Bola Ige was invited to Govt to ‘come and chop’!
“I wish to assure Eedris and any who think being in Govt is tantamount to ‘chopping’, that for some of us (I can’t speak for others) it is just an honour to serve our country and an attempt to move from armchair criticism to a real participant in order to make a difference.
“Finally, we can all sit back and enjoy the ‘jagajaga reloaded’. One of the objectives of the song is to call me out since I ghosted him for attempted extortion – he has now succeeded. Another objective is to help promote the song by my reaction – that he has also achieved.”
Read the thread below.
1.) Eedris Abdulkareem just released a song, ‘jagajaga reloaded’, where he waxed the following lyrics, “where Festus Keyamo sef? He don dey chop with cabal o”. I laughed out so loud and even danced to the rhythm too. But there’s a small story behind this poor attempt at blackmail
— Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) April 24, 2021
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Usman knocks out Masvidal to retain UFC welterweight title
Kamaru Usman successfully defended his UFC welterweight title for the fourth time after knocking Jorge Masvidal out in the second...
Nadal reaches 12th Barcelona Open final, to face Tsitsipas
Rafael Nadal has reached the final of the 2021 Barcelona Open after beating Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3 6-2 on Saturday....
Troost-Ekong helps Watford seal promotion back to Premier League
Super Eagles defender, Williams Troost-Ekong has helped Championship club, Watford, to secure promotion back to the Premier League. Troost-Ekong, who...
Salah goal not enough as late Newcastle equaliser denies Liverpool crucial win
Mohamed Salah scored an early goal for Liverpool on Saturday but it was not enough for the Reds who were...
Abramovich, entire Chelsea board ‘deeply regret’ joining breakaway Super League
Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich has expressed his regrets following his decision to sign the club up for the European Super...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued the policy banning cryptocurrencies in Nigeria, most international tech companies have been...
Nigeria’s FairMoney launches venture in India. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s FairMoney launches...
USAID launches food security challenge for Nigerian Agrictech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Amazon, skips Nigeria,...
Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators
The much-criticised cryptocurrency from Facebook, Diem, will proceed with its launch after two years of scrutiny and criticism from various...
Uber reacts to drivers’ protest, assures of commitment to welfare
E-hailing company, Uber, has reacted to the ongoing protest by drivers of retailing platforms, who are demanding for an upward...
Nigerian agrictech startup, Greenbles, launches bootcamp for farmers. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian agrictech startup,...