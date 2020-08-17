Latest Politics

Few days after taking part in Edo campaigns, El-Rufai says he can’t visit Southern Kaduna because of COVID-19

August 17, 2020
Few days after taking part in Edo campaigns, El-Rufai says he can’t visit Southern Kaduna because of COVID-19
By Ripples Nigeria

Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Sunday evening said he had not visited conflict areas in Southern Kaduna because of the COVID-19 restrictions.

Appearing on a Channels TV programme, the governor responded to a question about why he had not visited the affected areas.

The governor also said he did not necessarily have to visit the areas as there were those assigned the responsibility to supervise efforts geared towards bringing peace to the area.

Read also: KADUNA KILLINGS: CAN frowns at solution proffered by Sharia Council, to meet El-Rufai

The governor’s response may startle some who would remember seeing him in Edo for campaigns only a few days ago.

In the same interview, the governor also came out hard against leaders of southern Kaduna whom he accused of culpability in the crisis, tagging them “criminals”.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!