Few hours after Shaibu’s impeachment, Obaseki swears in Godwins as dep gov

Following the impeachment of deputy governor, Philip Shaibu by the Edo State House of Assembly on Monday, Governor Godwin Obaseki has sworn-in Omobayo Marvellous Godwins as his new deputy.

Shaibu was impeached a few hours earlier by the House after it adopted a report by an impeachment panel led by Justice S. A. Omonua (rtd), bringing an end to months of political stand off between Obaseki and his erstwhile deputy.

The impeachment panel was set up by the Chief Judge of Edo State to investigate allegations of misconduct and perjury against Shaibu and during plenary on Monday, 18 out of 20 lawmakers voted in favour of the impeachment with only one vote against.

During its investigations, the seven-man panel had found Shaibu guilty of leaking government official secrets but cleared him of the allegation of perjury.

Following the impeachment, Governor Obaseki immediately swore-in the 38-year-old Omobayo to replace Shaibu.

Checks on the new Edo State deputy Governor shows that he is a popular grassroots politician who hails from Akoko-Edo Local Government Area in the same Edo North Senatorial District, where Shaibu hails from.

Born on July 19, 1986,

Godwins holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering and an MSC in Public Administration from the University of Benin.

He is a registered member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, NSE, and the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN).

Before venturing into politics, he was a Senior Maintenance Engineer at Dresser Wayne West Africa Limited, in charge of operations in the South South region of the country.

