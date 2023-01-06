Few weeks to elections, DSS clarifies alleged prosecution of INEC Chairman

Fresh facts have emerged in the purported court case between the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu.

A federal capital territory (FCT) high court had dismissed a suit alleging of fake asset declaration by Yakubu on Wednesday and prohibited the DSS, police, and Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) from looking into the matter.

An individual by the name of Somadina Uzoamaka had filed a lawsuit, with the case number FCT/HC/GAR/CV/47/2022, against Yakubu and the attorney-general of the federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, asking for, among other things, an order of mandatory injunction compelling the INEC chairman to resign while law enforcement agencies investigate and take into account the allegations made against him.

In response, Peter Afunanya, a DSS spokesperson, explained in a statement on Friday that the agency never filed a lawsuit against the INEC chairman.

Additionally, the DSS representative refuted claims that the security agency was involved in the situation.

“This statement, however, becomes important to guide public understanding and perception, especially that the said report is misleading,” he said.

“It falsely left an impression that the service went to court against the INEC chairman.

“Nonetheless, the service is aware of the antics of some mischievous elements who are desirous of fomenting crisis in the country, including creating unnecessary controversies around the forthcoming general elections.

“One of their strategies is to subvert the efforts of the service in ensuring peaceful coexistence and harmony.

“Another is a determination to overheat the polity and subtly exploit the judiciary to distract or even undermine not only the Service but other security and law enforcement agencies from undertaking their constitutional roles.

“The DSS, therefore, warns these individuals and groups to desist from their devious plans. It also advises all critical stakeholders to be vigilant and resist attempts to use them to thwart the law.

“While assuring Nigerians and the international community of the service’s commitment to the maintenance of law and order, including an accomplishment of a free and fair 2023 election as already pledged by Mr President and commander-in-chief, the service urges all and sundry to join in the pursuit of national stability and unity.”

