Politics
FG accuses Nigerians abroad of funding separatist groups
The Federal Government on Wednesday accused some Nigerians based abroad of sponsoring secessionist groups in the country.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, stated this when he hosted a delegation of the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO), United Kingdom chapter in Abuja.
He wondered why some Nigerians would sponsor secessionist groups against the country.
He urged the NIDO members to change the negative perception about the country abroad.
The minister said: “It is alarming and disappointing that some Nigerians in Diaspora still rely on platforms that peddle fake news and misinformation about Nigeria.
READ ALSO: ‘Dialogue with separatist groups to douse tension in Nigeria,’ Falana counsels FG
“I, therefore, want to use this opportunity to appeal to NIDO to seize the initiative from those who are bent on painting Nigeria bad in the comity of nations.
“As an organised and well-connected group, I implore NIDO to leverage its contacts in government circles, parliamentary groups, and global think tanks in world capitals to help change the narrative.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....