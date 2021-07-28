FG accuses Nigerians abroad of funding separatist groups

The Federal Government on Wednesday accused some Nigerians based abroad of sponsoring secessionist groups in the country.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, stated this when he hosted a delegation of the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO), United Kingdom chapter in Abuja.

He wondered why some Nigerians would sponsor secessionist groups against the country.

He urged the NIDO members to change the negative perception about the country abroad.

The minister said: “It is alarming and disappointing that some Nigerians in Diaspora still rely on platforms that peddle fake news and misinformation about Nigeria.

“I, therefore, want to use this opportunity to appeal to NIDO to seize the initiative from those who are bent on painting Nigeria bad in the comity of nations.

“As an organised and well-connected group, I implore NIDO to leverage its contacts in government circles, parliamentary groups, and global think tanks in world capitals to help change the narrative.”

