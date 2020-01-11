FG advises Kukah on how to behave as a clergy

The Bishop of the Sokoto Diocese of the Catholic Church, Matthew Kukah has been admonished to use his “high ecclisiastical office to work for the charming harmony of Nigeria”.

The minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, gave the advice in a statement by his media aide, Segun Adeyemi, warning him against indulging in “actions that are capable of dividing the country along religious lines”.

The minister was reacting to a statement credited to Kukah, where he compared the Federal Government with Boko Haram.

According to Mohammed, the statement was “not only disingenuous, but also a great disservice to the men and women in uniform who are daily battling the Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists to keep all Nigerians safe”.

The minister also noted that the position of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is that the terrorists do not subscribe to any religion, irrespective of their pretence.

According to him, the terrorists were being driven by “their primitive propensity to kill mindlessly and destroy without restrain, irrespective of their victims’ creed, gender or tribe”.

Continuing, Mohammed said: ‘’To now attribute the actions of these mad bunch to an orchestrated and systematic plan to elevate one religion over the other or decimate adherents of a particular religion is not only unfortunate but divisive, incendiary and insensitive.”

He also called on religious leaders to be “more circumspect in their comments, especially on religious issues, because of the deeply emotive nature of religion and the tendency for it to be exploited for political gains by naysayers”.

