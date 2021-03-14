FG announces postponement of rehabilitation work on Falomo Bridge | Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola on Sunday, March 14, said that the Federal Government has postponed plans to partially close the Falomo Bridge in Victoria Island for repairs.

Popoola explained in a statement that the decision to suspend the rehabilitation of the bridge was reached after a meeting with relevant stakeholders.

“After consultations with relevant stakeholders we decided to postpone the rehabilitation work. A new date would be announced for the partial closure and commencement of repair works soon,” he said.

He apologised to road users and members of the public on inconveniences caused by the shift in date for the repairs.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Popoola on Friday night announced a plan to partially close the Falamo Bridge for a six weeks rehabilitation work.

