FG appoints Fikpo as NDE acting DG

The Federal Government on Wednesday appointed Abubakar Fikpo as the acting Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

President Muhammadu Buhari had on Tuesday directed the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN) to appoint an acting director-general for NDE following the sack of the erstwhile head of the employment agency, Nasiru Argungu.

The Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations, in the ministry, Charles Akpan, who disclosed this in a statement, said Fikpo’s appointment took effect from December 7.

He noted that the appointment of the acting director-general was to ensure there was no vacuum in running the affairs of the NDE.

READ ALSO: Buhari sacks NDE DG, Argungun

“Following the directive of Mr. President relieving Dr. Nasiru Mohammed Ladan Argungu as the Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), you are hereby directed to take over as the acting Director-General of the agency pending ratification by Mr. President. This is to ensure there is no vacuum in the administration of the agency,” the statement quoted the minister as saying in a letter to the acting director-general.

Until his appointment, Fikpo was a director at the North-West zonal office of the NDE in Kaduna.

Join the conversation

Opinions