FG appoints four new permanent secretaries

The Federal Government on Monday confirmed the appointment of four new permanent secretaries in the federal civil service.

The Director of Information, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, who disclosed this in a statement, said the quartet emerged among the nine directors that sat for the final screening test on September 4.

A total of 23 directors took part in the first round of the exercise.

The statement read: “The President, Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of four new permanent secretaries in the federal civil service.

“The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, made this known on Monday, September 14, 2020, in Abuja.

“The appointed federal permanent secretaries and their states of origin are as follows: Sule James (Kaduna), Abubakar Ismaila (Kebbi), Roberts Patricia (Rivers), and Shehu Shinkafi (Zamfara).

“The swearing-in and deployment will be announced in due course.”

