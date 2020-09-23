FG approves $1.9bn Nigeria-Niger Republic rail project | Ripples Nigeria

The Federal Government on Wednesday approved the release of $1.9billion for the construction of a rail line linking Nigeria with the Niger Republic.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said the proposed rail line would link Kano and Katsina with Maradi in the Niger Republic.

The minister added that the council also approved the award of a contract for the design, manufacture, supply, testing, and commissioning of one railway crane in the country.

