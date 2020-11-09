FG approves constitution of visitation panels for universities

The Federal Government has approved the constitution of visitation panels to all federal universities in the country.

The Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Abdulraheed, disclosed this at the 2nd Quadrennial National Delegates Conference of Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) on Monday in Abuja.

He the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, had secured the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari to dispatch visitation panels to all public universities in the country.

According to him, the constitution of the visitation panels was in line with the laws that stipulate visitation of public universities once every five years.

The NUC chief said the panels which would soon be inaugurated are expected to tour the universities and bring back a 10-year report, in two separate batches of five years each.

READ ALSO: Senate President charges FG, ASUU to resolve differences, reopen universities

Abdulrasheed said: “The report will cover a period between 2011 and 2015 and from 2016 to 2020.”

He also said the incessant industrial actions by various unions in tertiary education were affecting the progress of the university system.

He, therefore, called for the unification of all the unions within the university system under one single body.

“The polarisation of the university system, where each of the union comes up with their individual demands to the federal government constitute bottlenecks for government to accede to their demands.

“This is why Nigerian university education cannot match up to their peers abroad academically,” the NUC chief added.

Join the conversation

Opinions