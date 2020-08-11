FG approves final evacuation of stranded Nigerians in US

The Nigerian government has approved the final evacuation of stranded Nigerians in the United States (US).

Following the outbreak of COVID-19 in most countries of the world and travel restrictions in many of the countries including the US, the Nigerian government, on eight occasions had evacuated stranded Nigerians from the country.

A statement released by the Consul General of Nigeria in New York, Mr Benaoyagha Okoyen on Monday, August 10, on behalf of the country’s missions in the US said the approval was the ninth and final one from the country.

The fight is expected to convey the evacuees from New Jersey on August 20 to both Abuja and Lagos.

So far, 1,739 stranded Nigerian have been evacuated from the US, which has remained one of the world’s epicenter for the dreaded virus.

