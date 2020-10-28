FG approves N2.9bn contracts for printing of examination materials

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday approved N2.9 billion contracts for the printing of sensitive and non-sensitive examination materials in the country.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu and his Federal Capital Territory (FCT) counterpart, Mohammed Bello, were also at the briefing.

According to Mohammed, the council also approved N1.6billion for the rehabilitation and upgrade of some roads within the FCT.

Adamu, who also spoke on the printing of the examination materials, said the contracts were awarded to a group of eight printers.

He said the materials are meant for the Basic Education Certification Examination (BECE), the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE), and the National Common Entrance (NCE).

