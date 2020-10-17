FG approves reopening of Marine Beach Bridge, Eko Bridge from Monday

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, has ordered the reopening of the Marine Beach Bridge and the Eko Bridge in Lagos State from Monday.

The two bridges were shut down for repair works earlier this year.

Fashola, who gave the directive in a statement issued by the ministry’s Director of Press and Publicity, Boade Akinola, in Abuja on Saturday, said the approval for the reopening of the bridges followed a report by the contractor handling the projects, Messrs. Buildwell Plant & Equipment Industries Limited that the first phase of the repair works had been completed 100 percent.

READ ALSO: Lagos govt to close Marine Beach Bridge for 5 months

The statement read: “After concluding urgently needed repair works on Eko and Marine Bridges in Lagos, the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, has directed that both bridges be reopened to traffic on Monday, October 19, 2020.”

He thanked the people of Lagos for their patience, understanding, and cooperation while sections of the bridges were closed.

The minister added while the completed section of the Eko Bridge (Lagos Island Bound) should be reopened to traffic, work should commence immediately on the Alaka Bound side of the project.

Join the conversation

Opinions