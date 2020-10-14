FG arraigns ex-ministry official over alleged diversion of N45m school feeding fund

The Federal Government on Wednesday arraigned a former accountant with the Federal Ministry of Education, Matthew Inabo, over alleged diversion of about N45 million meant for the Home Grown School Feeding and Health Programme.

He was arraigned by the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation on an amended 24-count charge of alleged diversion of public funds at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

In the charges filed by Aminu Alilu on behalf of the OAGF, the federal government alleged that Inabo committed the offences while he served as the Head of Accounts Section of the school feeding scheme in 2007.

The defendant, according to the prosecution, fraudulently altered cheques and made false representations to defraud the government through the school feeding scheme.

After Inabo took his plea, Alilu urged the court to remand the defendant in prison.

But the defence counsel, Abiodun Olusanya, reminded Justice Inyang Ekwo that his client had been previously granted bail.

He urged the court to allow his client to continue with the bail in the same terms and conditions.

The judge granted the defence counsel’s request but added that the defendant must deposit his passport with the court.

He adjourned the matter till December 7 for trial.

