FG, ASUU disagree on modality for payment of varsity lecturers’ salaries, earned allowance

The meeting between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) ended in a deadlock on Wednesday after both parties disagreed on the modality for the payment of salaries and the N30 billion earned allowance for the university lecturers.

The spokesman, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Charles Akpan, who disclosed this in a statement, said the meeting adjourned till Monday to enable the ASUU leaders to get across to their members on the mode of payment of the funds.

The federal government had offered to pay the varsity teachers’ salaries and allowances through the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) platform pending the roll-out of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) preferred by the union.

However, the ASUU delegation led by its President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, insisted that the university lecturers would not enroll in IPPIS.

The government had last week agreed to pay N30 billion being pending academic allowance for university teachers.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, told journalists the money would be paid in two tranches between May 2021 and February 2022.

The government also agreed to release N30 billion for the revitalisation of the education sector.

