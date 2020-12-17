FG, ASUU to resolve dispute soon – Fayemi

The Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, said on Thursday the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) would resolve their dispute soon.

Fayemi, who stated this at the 24th Convocation Ceremony of the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti, said he took part in the negotiations between the government and ASUU in his capacity as Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

He added that the two parties are inching closer to the resolution of the dispute than many people think.

The governor appealed to leaders of ASUU and other unions in the institution to always embrace peace and dialogue in resolving disputes.

Fayemi said: “This is a period when academic curricular of our citadels of learning should be tailored towards meeting the realities of our contemporary Nigeria and the antidote for its various challenges.

“It is a generally accepted norm that only qualified staff and students could innovate and steer the ship of our university system as well as Nigeria as a nation to our expected shore. Therefore, I challenge the graduating students of today to see themselves as the future of Nigeria. The earlier the responsibility of leadership is embraced by their generation, the better for them as people and to us as a nation.”

ASUU embarked on indefinite strike in March over the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) and funding of the universities.

The union proposed the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) as alterative to the IPPIS and tied resumption of academic activities in the universities to a speedy endorsement of the platform by the federal government.

The two parties had met several times in the last few months in a bid to resolve the dispute.

The government agreed last month to exempt ASUU members from IPPIS and offered a cumulative sum of N65 billion to the union as earned academic allowances and revitalization funds for the universities.

