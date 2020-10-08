FG bans trading under Marine Beach Bridge in Lagos

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, on Thursday banned commercial activities under the Marine Beach Bridge, Lagos, as rehabilitation works are completed on the bridge.

Fashola, who inspected the bridge, instructed ministry officials to adopt measures against street trading that sparked the fire that destroyed the bridge several years ago.

The minister said construction works on the Apapa- bound lane has been completed and the section would be opened to traffic “in a few days.”

While inspecting ongoing construction works on the Apapa- bound lane on the top of the bridge, the project contractors said work was ongoing beneath the bridge while vehicles plied the top.

The minister expressed happiness at the technology being applied at the site and warned against allowing illegal activities under the bridge.

READ ALSO: FG rehabilitated 37 bridges across Nigeria —Fashola

Fashola commended the contractors for undertaking the repair works without closing the bridge.

“You have to ensure no trading or illegal activities takes place here again. In the first place that was what caused the fire that damaged this bridge,’’ he directed his officials.

He appealed to residents and other stakeholders in Ijora and Apapa to desist from activities that caused the damage to the bridge.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr. Olukayode Popoola, said the repair works on the bridge was 100 percent completed.

He said 10 expansion joints and about 60 bearings were changed on a stretch of about 250 metres completing the work to the asphalt stage.

Join the conversation

Opinions