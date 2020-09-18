FG bars Emirates Airlines from flying into Nigeria

The Federal Government has included Emirates Airlines in the list of foreign carriers banned from operating in Nigeria as part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle on Friday, said the decision to include the Emirate Airline in the list of airlines barred from operating in the country was taken after a meeting between the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the European Union (EU).

The ban, according to him, takes effect from September 21.

However, the minister did not disclose the reason why Emirate Airlines was included in the list[M

The federal government had on September 5 banned a few airlines including the France, KLM, Etihad, RwandAir, Air Namibia, Royal Air Maroc, Lufthansa and TAAG Angola Airlines from operating in the country.

Sirika said: “The PTF sub-committee met today (Friday) with EU Ambassadors to discuss Lufthansa, Air France/KLM ban. The meeting progressed well. Emirates Airlines’ situation was reviewed and they are consequently included in the list of those not approved, with effect from Monday the 21st September 2020.”

