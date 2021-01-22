FG begins NIN enrollment for diplomats

The Federal Government has commenced the National Identification Number (NIN) enrolment for foreign diplomats in Nigeria.

The Spokesman of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Kayode Adegoke, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, said the exercise commenced on January 18.

The statement read: “The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami, in his bid to ensure seamless enrolment of all diplomats in the country for the ongoing NIN-SIM linkage and other needs has directed the setting up of an enrolment centre at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja.

“All hands are on deck to ensure the enrolment of all Nigerians and legal residents into the National Identity Database.”

The federal government on Wednesday extended the deadline for NIN enrollment till February 9.

The government had in December last year directed Nigerians to link their NIN to the Subscriber Identification Modules (SIMs).

