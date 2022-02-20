FG begs Nigerians over fuel scarcity

The Federal Government on Sunday called for understanding from Nigerians as the fuel scarcity entered in its second week.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, made the call in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Horatius Egua.

The minister assured Nigerians that the federal government was working assiduously to ensure the adequate distribution of petroleum products in the coming days.

“It is not a time to trade blames as is customary in Nigeria. It is, therefore, not a time to query anyone but a time to come together to salvage the plight of the average Nigerian.

“After the storm settles, there will be time enough to investigate and get to the bottom, so that this does not repeat itself.

“President Muhammadu Buhari’s charge to all parties and agencies concerned is to work together to ensure that normalcy returns quickly.

READ ALSO: TUC threatens to declare strike as fuel scarcity lingers

“The Nigerian people deserve the best and the government is determined to set the country on the right path of petroleum products availability and sustainability.

“In the last weeks, Nigerians have grappled with fuel scarcity not because of the absence of supply of products but due to inspection failure, which allowed adulterated products into the country.

“This is regrettable, and the Federal Government sympathises with the citizenry over the unforeseen hardship, occasioned by the inevitable scarcity.

“Let me once again appeal to Nigerians to be patient with the government in finding lasting solutions to the crisis.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now