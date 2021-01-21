FG cannot dictate to Ondo on how to tackle insecurity – Gani Adams

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, on Wednesday backed the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, on the seven-day ultimatum given to unregistered herdsmen to vacate forest reserves in the state.

In a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Adeyemi, Adams insisted that the Federal Government has failed to address the insecurity in the country and therefore cannot dictate to the Ondo State government how to tackle the incessant killings and kidnapping in the state.

He claimed the presidency does not know the meaning of the forest reserves following its response to the quit notice given to the herdsmen.

The statement read:

“Garba Shehu and the presidency apparently doesn’t know the meaning of forest reserves. It’s not accessible except to authorized personnel and loggers.

“Apart from the place being a place for valued cash trees, it also means a haven of safety for protected animals against poachers. The herdsmen living in the forests are not only unauthorized, they also would likely cut down trees to make fires and must also kill animals for food.”

Akeredolu had on Monday ordered herdsmen living in the state’s forest reserves to vacate the place within seven days or face the full wrath of the law.

But the presidency in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, described the state government’s directive to the herdsmen as unconstitutional.

