FG can’t remain ‘Father Christmas’, Sanusi backs removal of fuel subsidy | Ripples Nigeria

The deposed Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido, has thrown his weight behind the Federal Government’s decision to remove fuel subsidy in the country.

Sanusi, who featured on the PLATFORM, a programme moderated by the Senior Pastor of Covenant Christian Centre, Poju Oyemade, described as steps in the right direction the recent adjustment in the electricity tariff and other reforms initiated by the government.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on government revenue had made it practically impossible for the government to continue with the subsidy regime.

The ex-Central Bank of Nigeria governor stressed that Nigerians must realise that the government did not have the wherewithal to continue as “Father Christmas.”

Sanusi said: “As a result of COVID-19 and because the economy has been brought to its knees, I think Nigeria has finally come around to being realistic. We were paying billions of dollars in so-called subsidy. It’s a big scam and it has been going on for 30 years.

“In the last few months, this government has started instituting certain reforms that if we continue along those lines, we will begin to see the light. Yes, the removal of fuel subsidy is one. The adjustment in electricity tariff is another.

“These are reforms that need to be pushed. We need to understand that the government does not have the balance sheet to continue with the Father Christmas situation that we have had over the last decade or so.

“I wished we had done this earlier but we are here now and we need to commend the government.”

