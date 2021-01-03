FG, cement manufacturers agree on discount for housing scheme – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said on Sunday the Federal Government and cement manufacturers had agreed on a discount for the government’s Social Housing Scheme.

The housing scheme is being implemented under the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP).

Osinbajo, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, stated this when he visited the completed units of the model houses at Dei Dei, a suburb of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

He said: “They have agreed to give cement for this housing project at considerable discount, which is a very helpful thing to do, and we really commend and thank them for the contributions they are making. It is a very patriotic thing on their part. They also see the importance of this Mass Housing Programme.”

He said the discount in cement was part of the federal government’s effort to ensure the success of the scheme meant for low-income earners.

The vice president stressed that it was possible to deliver decent and affordable accommodation that would be within the reach of many Nigerians.

Osinbajo said anyone earning N30,000 a month and was ready to spend a third of that amount would be able to afford one of the houses.

He said: “From What I have seen so far, there is a one-bedroom unit and there is a two-bedroom unit, both coming under N2 million. I think that this is a very good thing indeed. And a point has been made that it is possible to build good, decent accommodation that isn’t out of the reach of practically everyone.

“We are hoping that we will be able to replicate this not just in Abuja but all over the country. So far, the Family Homes Fund is in 11 states, and they have given up land for the project.

“We are hoping that this year, we will be able to very rapidly improve the scale and speed of putting these houses in place.

“Once we are able to get moving quickly, we think we can make available several thousands of houses across the country and more people can afford to live in such houses.”

